Clean-up begins after flooding, heavy winds, and a tornado went through Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was 'Operation Clean-up' in Knox County on Friday.

That's after heavy rain and strong wind gusts ripped through the area on Thursday.

In fact, a tornado was even confirmed to have touched down in a rural part of the county.

In its wake...a string of damage and flooding.

Crews told News 10 more than 15 roads throughout the county were hazardous to drive on.

That's due to high water, roads washing away, and downed power lines.

On Friday, crews from across the county came together to address these issues.

One culvert, which was partially washed away was repaired in a matter of hours.

Many of those roads are now back open.

"They closed really quickly...even before, I mean, everywhere I turned there were already signs there. SO I was very pleased how the county's leadership handled yesterday's event," Knox County resident, Amanda Sprague said.

Now that many of the road issues have been addressed, concerns turn to the river.

The Wabash River is higher than normal...but it isn't even the highest river in Knox County at the moment.

The White River is also a concern.

At this time, the river is expected to remain under a moderate flood state.

Sprague lives on Scepter Road in Bicknell.

"We've never seen anything like that before in this area. We are in northern Knox County, we're pretty high up elevation wise...and everything just kind of surged," Sprague said.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown.

Law enforcement and road crews have been working non-stop to get everything back to normal.

"An overturned truck. So damage to a house and a barn. Power lines are down...but everything is up and running today. So it could have been worse," Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said.