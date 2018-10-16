Clay county fire department will receives funds to build bigger facility

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A local fire department has new resources to keep you and your family safe. It's thanks to hundreds of thousands of dollars from a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan.

Volunteer fire departments rely heavily on grants and or loans to buy new equipment. The Van Buren (Township) Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded around $300,000 from the federal government.

Tod Haring, Van Buren (Township) Fire Department Chief, says the money will go towards building a new facility to better fit their fire trucks and equipment.

"It will be so much better for the community," Haring said. "We will have modern, up-to-date apparatus."

Haring says their current building is a pretty tight squeeze. The new facility will include a more spacious layout and make it easier for their volunteers to get in and out of.

"We will be able to do all the maintenance on the fire trucks inside the building," Haring added. "We will be able to get on top of the apparatus without the ceiling being right on top of us."

Haring says he renovation will ultimately give the fire department a quicker response time to get on the scene during emergencies.

Construction is set to start in December.