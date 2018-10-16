Clear

Clay county fire department will receives funds to build bigger facility

A local fire department has new resources to keep you and your family safe. It's thanks to hundreds of thousands of dollars from a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 6:59 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A local fire department has new resources to keep you and your family safe. It's thanks to hundreds of thousands of dollars from a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan. 

Volunteer fire departments rely heavily on grants and or loans to buy new equipment. The Van Buren (Township) Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded around $300,000 from the federal government. 

Tod Haring, Van Buren (Township) Fire Department Chief, says the money will go towards building a new facility to better fit their fire trucks and equipment. 

"It will be so much better for the community," Haring said. "We will have modern, up-to-date apparatus."

Haring says their current building is a pretty tight squeeze. The new facility will include a more spacious layout and make it easier for their volunteers to get in and out of.

"We will be able to do all the maintenance on the fire trucks inside the building," Haring added. "We will be able to get on top of the apparatus without the ceiling being right on top of us."

Haring says he renovation will ultimately give the fire department a quicker response time to get on the scene during emergencies. 

Construction is set to start in December. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

Image

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Image

A nice Wednesday ahead, not as cold

Image

New storage business opens in Terre Haute

Image

Railroad crossing set to close for road work

Image

Washington EMS Hurricane Response

Image

Safe routes to school in Marshall

Image

Rebuilding the Vermillion County Fairgrounds grandstands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids