Clay Youth Food Program releases totals for delivery day

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program has released totals for how much food was delivered for the holiday break, but organizers say you can't put a value on the impact of the delivery.

Early Tuesday morning, the group said volunteers packed 2,000 bags of food in less than 20 minutes last week. That food was delivered to 366 families, including 945 children in Clay County. Organizers say that includes children who might have otherwise gone hungry over the break.

Four years ago, the group had the idea to send food home for kids during the school year for weekends and breaks. The program sends food home for over 400 children every weekend and break. That in addition to feeding 800 children each week during the summer.

"When Christmas break was nearing four years ago that first School Program year, we were rather heartbroken. After all, you can only get so much food in a backpack despite how long the break is for the holiday. Then Duke Energy gave us $15,000 four years ago specifically for Christmas break. We had no idea what we were doing, how we were going to do it and if anyone would even show up to help. We delivered to over 300 children that first Christmas. Here we are four years later doing the impossible together," wrote the group in a Facebook post.

You can donate at any time through the Clay County YMCA. Email the group at clayyouthfoodprogram@gmail.com, or leave a message at the YMCA: 812-442-6761. Donations can be made to: Clay County YMCA, 225 E Kruzan St, Brazil, IN 47834, marked: Youth Food Program. You can also follow the program on Facebook.