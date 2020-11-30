Clay Youth Food Program makes changes to holiday food help sign-up process

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization that helps children is holding sign-ups for food help over the holidays.

Each year, the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program provides around two-weeks worth of food for kids in need over Christmas break.

In the past, the organization goes door to door to the homes they've previously delivered to get kids signed up. This year, due to COVID-19, they are doing things a bit differently.

They have created this sign-up form for parents.

The organization says parents don't have to fill out the paperwork. They just need a parent's permission, address, and phone number. You can call the YMCA at 812-442-6761, email them at clayyouthfoodprogram@gmail.com, or message them on Facebook.