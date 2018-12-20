Clear

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Hundreds of volunteers filled the Clay County fairgrounds room with thousands of pounds of food. All going to help local kids for the third year in a row.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 6:27 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Hundreds of volunteers filled the Clay County fairgrounds room with thousands of pounds of food. All going to help local kids for the third year in a row.

Lisa Beyers was among the crowd. She bee helping the Clay Youth Food Program since it began.

"It started out as the summer delivery lunches. We've evolved from the summer delivery lunches to the backpack program and three Christmas’s ago we started the Christmas delivery," said Beyers

For the past three years, the program has helped purchase food for local kids. Enough food to last them through Christmas break. Nicole Fry of the Clay County YMCA says it's a need that continues to grow each year.

"The awareness and the need continue to grow. The first year we served probably around two hundred kids. Now we've grown to over nine hundred,” said Fry.

Volunteers pitched in to load up tens of thousands of pounds of food.

"I think it's heartwarming to see the community take ownership of this event. A lot of people just turning up to make sure the kids are fed and that a need is taken care of,” said Fry.

In this season of giving. Beyers is just happy to see her family is not alone.

"My hope is these kids sees that someone cares and someone wants nothing in return. They just want to make sure those kids have some food and have somebody that cares for them," said Beyers

If you would like to learn more about the Clay Youth Food Program check out their website here.

