Clay County's sheriff selected as Sheriff of the Year by Sheriff's Youth Ranch

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley sheriff was honored by the Indiana Sheriffs' Youth Ranch.

Leaders picked Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden as their 2019 Sheriff of the Year.

They said he was selected for his 'diligent work developing our not-for-profit academy for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime."

Former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, the board's president says Hardent helped locate and purchase the Clay County property where the ranch is located.

