Clay County's Be Nice, Be Kind program receives $6,600 donation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Clay County are receiving a little extra help and its all thanks to a donation by the 100 Women Who Care of Clay County.

On Tuesday - the group held a check presentation.

The 'Be Nice, Be Kind' organization received $6,600. That money will be used for the group's tutoring program. It will help cover the cost of teachers and pay for students looking to further their education.

News 10 spoke with the president of Be Nice, Be Kind. She says she is all about making sure students get the best education possible.

"30 kids in a classroom, you know it's a little hard to give that one on one time. They're doing an amazing job. We're just here to help out...and just give that little extra to those kids that need it," Pam Fischer told us.

She told us since the program started they've been able to help nearly 50 students.