Clay County woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County woman has died after a crash in Morgan County.

News 10 has learned 22-year-old Ashlynn Simmons died in a crash on Friday.

An obituary from French Funeral home in Brazil says Simmons graduated from Northview High School in 2016.

According to the obituary, her services are scheduled for Monday at Lawson Miller Chapel in Brazil.