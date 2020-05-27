Clay County will move forward with in-person 4-H fair, with some changes

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County officials will be moving forward with the planning of a live, in-person 4-H fair.

The fair will take place from July 18 to July 24...but like many things, this will not look like a normal 4-H fair.

All livestock shows will be in a show and go format. Non-terminal animal shows will be moved to the fall, along with all award ceremonies.

4-H members can present their projects virtually.

There will be no round-robin competition, livestock auction, camping, or food vendors.

This plan is contingent on Indiana's reopening phases.