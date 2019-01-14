CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County town is under a boil order after a water main break.
On Monday, officials told News 10 Center Point was under a boil order until further notice.
That is after a six-inch water main break.
The boil order impacts all water customers in the Center Point area.
Related Content
- Clay County town under boil order
- Clay County boil order lifted
- Boil order for Clay County residents lifted
- Boil Order for town of Hymera
- Boil order remains in effect for parts of Clay County
- Jasonville Boil Order Lifted
- Fayette Township Boil Order
- Parts of Clark County under boil order
- Shelburn residents under boil order
- Boil order for Montezuma, Indiana
Scroll for more content...