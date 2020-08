CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County residents will have access to free COVID-19 test sites.

The sites will be either drive-through or walk-up.

There will be two sites open.

The first will be at Forest Park in Brazil. That will start on Tuesday, August 25, and last through Friday, August 28. It will be open from 9 am to 6 pm.

The second location will be Goshen Park in Clay City. This site will run from September 1 to September 5. The hours are also from 9 am until 6 pm.