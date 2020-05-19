State to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 testing is coming to Clay County.

The Indiana State Department of Health will host drive-thru testing next week.

It will start on Thursday, May 21, and last through the weekend...ending Saturday, May 23.

Health officials will conduct the tests at Forest Park in Brazil from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. No appointment is necessary.

You must be an Indiana resident and the testing is drive-thru only.

You need to bring a photo ID with you.