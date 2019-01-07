Clay County theatre receives big donation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community theatre in the area will be able to entertain for years to come.

The Community Theatre of Clay County is in need of new equipment, especially a digital keyboard.

It's vital to the theatre's productions.

The group plans five major productions each year.

On Monday, the theatre received more than $2,600 from Guys Who Give.

Now, the theatre can buy the piano that it needs.

Productions set for this year include 'Nunsense Two' and 'The Secret Garden.'

