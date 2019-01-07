Clear

Clay County theatre receives big donation

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community theatre in the area will be able to entertain for years to come.

The Community Theatre of Clay County is in need of new equipment, especially a digital keyboard.

It's vital to the theatre's productions.

The group plans five major productions each year.

On Monday, the theatre received more than $2,600 from Guys Who Give.

Now, the theatre can buy the piano that it needs.

Productions set for this year include 'Nunsense Two' and 'The Secret Garden.'

To learn more, click here.

