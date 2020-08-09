Clay County students to head back to school

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Clay County will return to school Monday.
The start date was originally August 5th, but it was pushed back to the 10th due to an increase in covid-19 cases in the area.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|110865
|4924
|Lake
|12617
|446
|DuPage
|12155
|520
|Kane
|9710
|305
|Will
|9151
|344
|St. Clair
|3953
|161
|Winnebago
|3772
|131
|McHenry
|3163
|114
|Madison
|2530
|76
|Kankakee
|1768
|68
|Rock Island
|1731
|36
|Champaign
|1663
|19
|Peoria
|1574
|35
|Kendall
|1364
|23
|Unassigned
|1353
|209
|Sangamon
|1229
|33
|DeKalb
|927
|30
|Boone
|761
|23
|LaSalle
|739
|24
|Jackson
|708
|19
|McLean
|638
|15
|Macon
|611
|23
|Adams
|517
|5
|Tazewell
|497
|8
|Coles
|474
|20
|Randolph
|457
|7
|Ogle
|409
|5
|Clinton
|396
|17
|Williamson
|388
|6
|Whiteside
|351
|17
|Stephenson
|327
|6
|Union
|321
|23
|Grundy
|316
|5
|Monroe
|312
|13
|Knox
|297
|1
|Jefferson
|282
|19
|Iroquois
|261
|11
|Morgan
|242
|6
|Henry
|234
|1
|Vermilion
|234
|2
|Cass
|230
|11
|Bureau
|190
|3
|Warren
|190
|0
|Lee
|170
|1
|Macoupin
|170
|3
|Franklin
|168
|0
|Montgomery
|165
|7
|Marion
|156
|0
|Perry
|156
|1
|Effingham
|150
|1
|Woodford
|146
|3
|McDonough
|141
|15
|Christian
|137
|4
|Saline
|131
|2
|Jo Daviess
|124
|1
|Douglas
|115
|2
|Logan
|111
|0
|Livingston
|110
|2
|Jersey
|104
|2
|Pulaski
|93
|0
|Clark
|81
|2
|Shelby
|79
|1
|Mercer
|74
|4
|Moultrie
|73
|0
|White
|67
|0
|Johnson
|66
|0
|Washington
|66
|0
|Fayette
|65
|3
|Piatt
|61
|0
|Wayne
|61
|1
|Bond
|60
|3
|Jasper
|58
|7
|Carroll
|54
|4
|Cumberland
|54
|2
|Menard
|54
|0
|Hancock
|53
|1
|Gallatin
|51
|2
|Ford
|49
|2
|Lawrence
|48
|0
|Mason
|47
|0
|Greene
|39
|0
|Massac
|39
|0
|Alexander
|37
|0
|Wabash
|34
|0
|Fulton
|33
|0
|De Witt
|32
|0
|Crawford
|29
|0
|Edgar
|29
|0
|Hamilton
|29
|0
|Marshall
|26
|0
|Clay
|23
|0
|Pike
|21
|0
|Richland
|19
|0
|Scott
|19
|0
|Hardin
|18
|0
|Schuyler
|18
|0
|Edwards
|17
|0
|Brown
|13
|0
|Henderson
|12
|0
|Putnam
|11
|0
|Calhoun
|9
|0
|Pope
|9
|0
|Stark
|7
|0
|Out of IL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|15701
|725
|Lake
|7496
|275
|Elkhart
|4801
|84
|Allen
|3835
|163
|St. Joseph
|3423
|81
|Hamilton
|2723
|104
|Vanderburgh
|1922
|13
|Hendricks
|1871
|108
|Cass
|1786
|9
|Johnson
|1741
|118
|Porter
|1294
|39
|Clark
|1202
|47
|Tippecanoe
|1189
|11
|Madison
|943
|65
|LaPorte
|894
|30
|Howard
|884
|65
|Kosciusko
|847
|12
|Bartholomew
|780
|47
|Marshall
|774
|22
|Floyd
|772
|46
|Monroe
|746
|30
|Delaware
|714
|52
|Dubois
|687
|12
|Boone
|672
|46
|Noble
|663
|29
|Hancock
|647
|38
|Vigo
|619
|10
|Jackson
|585
|5
|Warrick
|579
|30
|LaGrange
|557
|10
|Shelby
|546
|27
|Grant
|526
|30
|Dearborn
|496
|28
|Morgan
|467
|34
|Clinton
|430
|3
|Henry
|376
|20
|Wayne
|368
|10
|White
|361
|10
|Montgomery
|352
|21
|Lawrence
|342
|27
|Decatur
|335
|32
|Harrison
|327
|23
|Putnam
|286
|8
|Miami
|269
|2
|Scott
|266
|10
|Daviess
|264
|20
|Greene
|246
|34
|Franklin
|241
|14
|Jasper
|234
|2
|DeKalb
|230
|4
|Jennings
|224
|12
|Gibson
|221
|4
|Steuben
|207
|3
|Ripley
|199
|7
|Fayette
|186
|7
|Carroll
|185
|2
|Perry
|184
|12
|Starke
|177
|7
|Posey
|170
|0
|Orange
|169
|24
|Wabash
|165
|3
|Fulton
|164
|2
|Wells
|162
|2
|Jefferson
|160
|2
|Knox
|151
|0
|Whitley
|151
|6
|Washington
|139
|1
|Tipton
|137
|9
|Spencer
|131
|3
|Huntington
|122
|3
|Newton
|118
|10
|Randolph
|118
|4
|Clay
|116
|5
|Sullivan
|113
|1
|Adams
|96
|2
|Jay
|91
|0
|Owen
|87
|1
|Pulaski
|79
|1
|Rush
|76
|4
|Brown
|73
|1
|Fountain
|73
|2
|Blackford
|63
|2
|Ohio
|63
|5
|Benton
|61
|0
|Pike
|53
|0
|Parke
|51
|1
|Vermillion
|49
|0
|Switzerland
|46
|0
|Crawford
|44
|0
|Martin
|43
|0
|Union
|39
|0
|Warren
|22
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|202