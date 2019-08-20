Clay County students take part in an anti-bullying presentation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A strong message was delivered to Clay County students on Tuesday, and it came straight from authorities.

Students at North Clay Middle School sat through an anti-bullying presentation.

The teens heard from Clay County officials about the consequences connected to sexting, cyberbullying, and other inappropriate forms of communication.

Emily Clark, the prosecuting attorney for Clay County says more teens, even children are engaging in negative and illegal behavior.

"Understand that their actions have severe consequences that can follow them through life," Clark said.

She went on to say parents need to have conversations with their children about the different forms of communication they are using, and parents should be monitoring all activity.