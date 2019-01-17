CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County is set to get some major grant money.
First, the City of Brazil will be able to do more to improve its downtown area.
That's through money from the Community Development Block Grant.
The city will use nearly half a million dollars for facade work.
On the other end of the county, Clay City will get $700,000.
That money will be used for wastewater system improvements.
Related Content
- Clay County set to receive big grant money
- Clay County group receives $40,000 grant
- Clay County school receives big honors
- Clay County theatre receives big donation
- Clay Community Schools receives STEM grant
- Clay County group receives donation
- Local art programs receive grant money
- Knox County receives grant money for drug court
- ISU set to receive $2.3 million grant
- Clay County VFW Post receives land donation
Scroll for more content...