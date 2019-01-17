Clay County set to receive big grant money

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County is set to get some major grant money.

First, the City of Brazil will be able to do more to improve its downtown area.

That's through money from the Community Development Block Grant.

The city will use nearly half a million dollars for facade work.

On the other end of the county, Clay City will get $700,000.

That money will be used for wastewater system improvements.