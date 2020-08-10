Clay County schools back in session, what you should know

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- It's a big day for students in Clay County!

Students will be heading back to the classroom.

Due to Coronavirus concerns, the doors re-opened a week later than originally planned.

The superintendent cited a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In collaboration with the health department, they decided to wait a few days for the opening bell.

To avoid any issues, during school hours students will be expected to wear masks, sanitize, and remain socially distant.

School officials tell us they were disappointed to push schools back by a week but ultimately decided it was the safer option.