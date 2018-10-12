Clear

Clay County school receives big honors

State leaders presented the "National Blue Ribbon School Award" to Staunton Elementary School at Thursday night's Clay Community School Board of Trustees meeting.

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Clay County, Indiana school proved it can make the grade.

The U.S. Secretary of Education is behind the award.

It acknowledges academic performance and progress.

"We are thrilled for them and proud of them. With 349 schools in the nation. 7 others in the state It's a very elite group," Superintendent Jeff Fritz said.

