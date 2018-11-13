CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County school board took steps to update Northview High School's Track Track and Football facility, but not everyone agrees with the plan.
On Tuesday, the board voted to use rainy day funds to buy a new synthetic turf for the athletic field.
The project will cost around $1 million.
School leaders previously agreed the field is in major need of repair.
Related Content
- Clay County school board approves new track and football turf
- High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting
- Vigo County School Board approves raises for returning teachers
- Clay County school receives national honors
- Clay County school receives big honors
- Casey-Westfield board approves new school resource officer
- Clay County group receives donation
- Clay County boil order lifted
- Board approves guidance for Indiana graduation guidelines
- Clay Community Schools receives STEM grant
Scroll for more content...