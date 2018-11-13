Clear

Clay County school board approves new track and football turf

The Clay County school board took steps to update Northview High School's Track Track and Football facility, but not everyone agrees with the plan.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County school board took steps to update Northview High School's Track Track and Football facility, but not everyone agrees with the plan.

On Tuesday, the board voted to use rainy day funds to buy a new synthetic turf for the athletic field.

The project will cost around $1 million.

School leaders previously agreed the field is in major need of repair.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Very Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

Image

Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Anti smoking coalition honors members

Image

Company makes a bid to bring hundreds of jobs to Vigo County

Image

Hey Kevin 11-13

Image

A snow squall warning? What does that mean?

Image

New food pantry opens in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming