CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Clay County are searching for a man that allegedly skipped out on home detention.

Police say 39-year-old Jeffrey Hook cut his off bracelet around 4:00 pm on Monday and took off.

They say he could be driving a silver Chrysler 300.

If you have any information on his location call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office 812-446-2535 or the Clay County Community Corrections Office at 812-442-9910.