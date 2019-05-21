Clear
Clay County man faces several counts of child molesting as witness claims to have caught him in the act

A Clay County man is behind bars after he was accused of molesting several female juveniles.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man is behind bars after he was accused of molesting several female juveniles.

On Sunday, officers were called to a Clay County home for reports of possible child molestation.

A witness told police they walked in on 25-year-old Trent Thompson trying to abuse a minor.

The witness said there was a struggle between them and Thompson after they walked in.

After further investigation, police believe Thompson had been sexually abusing several female juveniles for 'quite some time.'

He was arrested and is facing several counts of child molesting and sexual battery.

He is currently in the Clay County Justice Center on a $25,000 bond.

