Clay County man enters guilty to unemployment insurance theft

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man has entered a guilty plea to unemployment insurance theft.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says 35-year-old Michael Hertaus, of Coalmont, was working while he was also claiming unemployment insurance benefits.
Hertaus was sentenced to one year of probation.
