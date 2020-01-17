Clay County man charged with child molesting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man is facing child molestation charges.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into Paul Dillon, of Carbon, Indiana started in October of last year.
That's after they received reports DCS that accused Dillon of sexually abusing an underage girl.
On Friday, police arrested Dillon and charged him with child molesting.
