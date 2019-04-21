Clay County man charged with child molesting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man is facing a child molesting charge.
Police started investigating an allegation of sexual abuse earlier this month.
This week, police arrested David Cooprider.
Through the investigation, officers said he sexually abused an underage girl.
He remains in the Clay County Jail.
