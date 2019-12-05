Clear

Clay County man charged for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

A Clay County man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused an underage girl.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused an underage girl.

An investigation into 21-year-old Justin Gardner of Brazil started last month.

Police received information that Gardner sexually abused a 14-year-old girl.

Gardner was arrested on Tuesday on three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and a count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Calm and mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Response Team makes arrest

Image

Man sent to hospital after late night crash

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Porch pirates have struck local homes in the Wabash Valley

Image

Holiday Book Sale Vigo County Public Library

Image

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 50°

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

VU Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans