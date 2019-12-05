Clay County man charged for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused an underage girl.

An investigation into 21-year-old Justin Gardner of Brazil started last month.

Police received information that Gardner sexually abused a 14-year-old girl.

Gardner was arrested on Tuesday on three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and a count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.