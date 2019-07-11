Clay County man arrested, charged with child molestation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man is facing several charges after an investigation of sexual abuse against a young girl.
Police arrested Benjamin Johnson.
Indiana State Police launched their investigation last December.
They say they received information that a 13-year-old girl had been sexually abused.
Johnson was arrested on Thursday.
He faces charges of child molestation, child solicitation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
