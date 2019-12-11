Clay County man allegedly busted with paraphernalia while at court on a different charge

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man is facing charges for what police say he took with him to the courthouse for an appearance on other charges.

According to the Indiana State Police 46-year-old, Darrell Grayless of Harmony went to the Clay County Courthouse in connection to a leaving the scene of an accident charge.

While he was waiting on his trial to start, a state trooper said he learned Grayless had an active warrant for invasion of privacy.

While searching him, police said they found paraphernalia in his coat pocket.

Police took him from the courthouse to the jail.

He's now facing an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.