Clay County kids learn about history while honoring veterans

Many schools in the Wabash Valley celebrated Veterans Day on Monday.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many schools in the Wabash Valley celebrated Veterans Day on Monday.

One group stood up and proved they were proud to be American.

Students at Jackson Township in Clay County learned what Veterans Day is all about.

They heard from Brigadier General Kip Clark.

School leaders say days like this are important to teach the students.

"It's important...it's important for everybody to learn history because history repeats itself. And honoring our veterans is just another way for us at Clay County Community Schools to learn about the things that they have gone through," Principal Brad Ennen said.

60 veterans joined the students in celebration.

