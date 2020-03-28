CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Health Department has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.
Clay County officials say they are working closely with local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored.
We're told the patient is self-isolating at home and no additional information will be released about them at this time.
Health officials are following all infection control protocols.
Governor Eric Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration that calls on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to the coronavirus.
As we learn more, we will continue to keep you updated.
Related Content
- Clay County health officials confirm 1st case of COVID-19
- Vermillion County confirms 1st case of COVID-19
- Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Greene County
- Edgar County health officials confirm four cases of hepatitis A
- Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Vigo County
- Illinois: 1st COVID-19 community transmission case, 7 total
- Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County
- Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19
- Illinois’ 1st West Nile virus case confirmed in Chicago man
- Knox County Health Department investigating four confirmed cases of salmonella