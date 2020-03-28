Clay County health officials confirm 1st case of COVID-19

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Health Department has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

Clay County officials say they are working closely with local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored.

We're told the patient is self-isolating at home and no additional information will be released about them at this time.

Health officials are following all infection control protocols.

Governor Eric Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration that calls on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to the coronavirus.

As we learn more, we will continue to keep you updated.