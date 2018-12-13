CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is getting ready to deliver food to kids all over Clay County.
Before they can do that, they will need more volunteers.
The Clay County Youth Food Program us getting ready for their 3rd Annual Christmas delivery.
It's a group that works in cooperation with the Clay County YMCA.
Currently, there are 921 children listed to receiving these donations.
The biggest issue the group is running into right now is getting volunteers.
At this point, they need about 150 drivers to deliver the food.
They're getting some help from local sponsors like Duke Energy.
All together, they will be delivering more than 30,000 pounds of food.
Related Content
- Clay County group set to deliver 30,000 pounds of food to kids in need, but they are looking for volunteers
- Clay County Youth Food Program needs volunteers
- Nearly 30,000 pounds of food collected in Share Your Thanksgiving food drive
- Clay County group receives donation
- Clay Youth Food Program
- Clay County group receives $40,000 grant
- Free books delivered to kids
- Volunteers work to clean-up Clay County town
- Clay County Youth Food Delivery program feeds kids over spring break
Scroll for more content...