Clear

Clay County group set to deliver 30,000 pounds of food to kids in need, but they are looking for volunteers

The Clay County Youth Food Program us getting ready for their 3rd Annual Christmas delivery.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is getting ready to deliver food to kids all over Clay County.

Before they can do that, they will need more volunteers.

The Clay County Youth Food Program us getting ready for their 3rd Annual Christmas delivery.

It's a group that works in cooperation with the Clay County YMCA.

Currently, there are 921 children listed to receiving these donations.

The biggest issue the group is running into right now is getting volunteers.

At this point, they need about 150 drivers to deliver the food.

They're getting some help from local sponsors like Duke Energy.

All together, they will be delivering more than 30,000 pounds of food.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Grey sky and rain continuing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CODA fundraiser at local restaurant

Image

Be a Kind Kid launches at a Vigo County school

Image

Burglary costs in Illinois

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Burl Ives

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

The cardboard boat project

Image

Miracle on 7th Street check presentation

Image

Christmas food deliveries

Image

The Quilt of Valor for John Plasse

Image

House fires picking up in Vincennes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute