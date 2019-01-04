Clear
Clay County group receives $6,600 donation

Cradles helps provide child care to parents who are trying to improve their education or working in entry-level jobs.

Jan. 4, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County organization received a nice surprise on Friday.

100 Women Who Care of Clay County presented Cradles of Clay County a check for $6,600.

Cradles helps provide child care to parents who are trying to improve their education or working in entry-level jobs.

"The target population is high school students who need to finish that high school diploma, then students who are in adult ed and getting their high school equivalency...trying to pass that exam and then college students also who are working for a degree, and so they can provide for their family and become self-sufficient," Mary Yeltin, Program director of Cradles said.

Yeltin said it is programs like Cradles of Clay County that he,p break the cycle of poverty in our area.

