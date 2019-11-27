Clay County group prepares Thanksgiving baskets for people in need

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County group is doing what it can to make sure people have a happy Thanksgiving.

News 10 stopped by Kleptz Restaurant in Seelyville on Wednesday. While we were there we caught the American Legion Unit Two Auxiliary in Brazil making Thanksgiving baskets.

Workers will then give them to Clay County families in need.

This is the second year they've done this.

Leaders say they want t help as many families as possible. They've set a goal of feeding 95 families...or around 400 people.

They told us it is great to give...especially this time of year.

Kleptz Restaurant helped with the food. Leaders told us they hope to do a similar event for Christmas.