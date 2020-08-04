Clay County escaped inmate considered 'extremely dangerous' still on the run

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is still searching for an inmate that escaped from the county's jail.

According to police, Timothy Biddy, 59, escaped from the jail just before 11:00 Sunday night.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, striped pants, white socks, and black sandals.

Biddy was being held on charges of burglary and multiple counts of theft of a firearm.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department tells us Biddy should be considered extremely dangerous.

If you see him or have information on his location, you are asked to call 9-1-1.