Clay County early voting numbers up

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The upcoming election is getting a lot of attention from local voters.

News 10 checked in with Clay County election officials.

They said about 500 people have cast ballots in the first five days of early voting.

This is \the second highest number for this time period in Clay County.

It's only behind 2016's presidential election record.

Last week, Vigo County was also tracking high numbers.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6th.