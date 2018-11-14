CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wednesday night accident forced crews to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 70.
The crash happened around 10:00 at the 23-mile marker.
That is in Clay County.
Details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
Related Content
- Clay County crash on I-70 forces westbound lane closure
- Vehicle fire forces closure of I-70 westbound lanes in Putnam County
- Crews forced to shut down westbound I-70 lanes to clear crash
- All lanes reopen after Vigo County I-70 crash
- I-70 westbound closed near Plainfield after crash involving multiple semi trucks
- Trailer fire on Interstate 70 forced crews to close westbound lanes
- I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11
- Police investigating crash on I-70
- Macy's closure forces salon move
- Heavy rain to blame for I-70 crash
Scroll for more content...