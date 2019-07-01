Clay County construction projects to close multiple roads, one for months

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County road is set for a months-long closure for a construction project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will close State Road 59, just south of County Road 1100 North on July 8.

That is just north of Brazil.

INDOT says this is part of a pipe and lining project.

The road is expected to stay closed through September 24.

According to INDOT, the detour you should use is U.S. 40 to U.S. 231 to U.S. 36, and then back to State Road 59.

INDOT will also close State Road 246 east of State Road 159 to replace a large culvert.

This road is set to close on July 8 and reopen July 19.

The detour for this project will be State Road 59 to State Road 46, to State Road 159, to State Road 246...and back.