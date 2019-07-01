Clear

Clay County construction projects to close multiple roads, one for months

A Clay County road is set for a months-long closure for a construction project.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County road is set for a months-long closure for a construction project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will close State Road 59, just south of County Road 1100 North on July 8.

That is just north of Brazil.

INDOT says this is part of a pipe and lining project.

The road is expected to stay closed through September 24.

According to INDOT, the detour you should use is U.S. 40 to U.S. 231 to U.S. 36, and then back to State Road 59.

INDOT will also close State Road 246 east of State Road 159 to replace a large culvert.

This road is set to close on July 8 and reopen July 19.

The detour for this project will be State Road 59 to State Road 46, to State Road 159, to State Road 246...and back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Hot and Stormy Week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

Image

Mixing clouds and sun. Dangerously Hot. Afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 99°

Image

Roshel

Image

WVFCA

Image

Phegley

Image

IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

Image

1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

Image

Be There or Be Square Car Show

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way