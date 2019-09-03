Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County business is expanding into Terre Haute.

Big Willy's Townhouse Restaurant is set to open sometime in October in the former Bierstube on Terre Haute's north side.

It will have the same menu as it's sister restaurant, Big Willy's Lakehouse.

They said there would be a few German-inspired dishes.

Owners say in the spring they will open a German-inspired bar in the restaurant.