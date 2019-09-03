TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County business is expanding into Terre Haute.
Big Willy's Townhouse Restaurant is set to open sometime in October in the former Bierstube on Terre Haute's north side.
It will have the same menu as it's sister restaurant, Big Willy's Lakehouse.
They said there would be a few German-inspired dishes.
Owners say in the spring they will open a German-inspired bar in the restaurant.
Related Content
- Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location
- New Terre Haute restaurant set to open next week
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- Refugee family opens restaurant in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute based business moves to a new location
- Kidney care facility opens Terre Haute location
- New insurance location open in Terre Haute
- Bank opens new Terre Haute location
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary
Scroll for more content...