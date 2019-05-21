Clay County ambulance set to receive life-saving equipment

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New equipment for a local ambulance provider may help saves lives.

STAR Ambulance is Clay County is adding new video laryngoscopes.

The tool is used to look into parts of the throat and can help address airway issues patients may be having.

Clay County Commissioners and council members approved the funding for the purchase of the new devices.

The vice president of STAR Ambulance says this will make a huge difference for paramedics in the field.

The devices will be put on the ambulance by the end of the month.