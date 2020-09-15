CLAY COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - In Clay County a sheriff's deputy is under investigation after a special meeting Monday night.

The Clay County Merit Board discussed Chief Deputy Josh Clarke.

Deputies at the meeting presented a letter of no confidence against him.

Tuesday Moring we are learning why he's in the hot seat.

The letter is confidential so we can't read it but we do know Clarke has been on leave since August 29th.

The sheriff reportedly finished an investigation.

The Merit Board meets again Monday night October 5th at 7:30.

At the Clay County Justice Center deputies also requested to speak at that meeting.