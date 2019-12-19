Clay County Youth Food Program needs your help

Clear

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Program could use your help.

This Saturday volunteers will be delivering food to kids to eat over Christmas break.

On Friday volunteers will be stuffing bags ahead of the delivery.

Then the delivery will take place on Saturday.

Officials say right now they need help with deliveries.

They're looking for volunteers to help with deliveries in the northern area of Brazil, Indiana.

If you'd like to help out you're asked to call organizers at 812-442-6761.

Volunteers would need to be at the Clay County Fairgrounds at 9:30 am on Saturday.

