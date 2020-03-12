Clay County Youth Food Program needs volunteers to pack food for kids

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Program needs your help packing food for area kids.

On Sunday, March 15 they will be in the parking lot at the First Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m.

They plan to get the food to kids at Clay County schools ahead of potential school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are also searching for volunteers from the schools to pick up the packed food.

If school is closed on Friday, they plan to take the food to the Clay County YMCA on Sunday for families to pick up.

