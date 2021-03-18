Clay County Youth Food Program helps food insecure families

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- An assembly line of volunteers was filling up bags Thursday night to give to families in Clay County during the school district's spring break.

"With spring break comes challenges for every family. So, we just want to ease that burden a little bit by just providing enough food to get them by for the week in case families are struggling," Mercedes Hall, a volunteer said.

Hall has been a volunteer with the Clay County Youth food program for about 3 years. She said volunteering is something she loves to do, especially when it's to help children.

But, she said she never realized how important and impactful it would be for her community during the pandemic.

"When you're in a community where you can help your neighbors you absolutely should and especially when things happen that are completely out of anybody's control," she said.

She said this year more families are signed up to get the bags of food filled with a jar of peanut butter, crackers, granola bars, fruit snacks, pop-tarts, and a box of cereal.

All to help food-insecure families in Clay County.

"We hope at least by the jar of peanut butter they can make a few different things with that. Hopefully, get them some protein and get them by for the time in case they weren't able to get food at home," she said.

Hall said they are always looking for more volunteers to help and donations.

If you want to help, or you need help you can go to their website, here. Or, email them at clayyouthfoodprogram@gmail.com.