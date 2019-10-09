Clay County Youth Food Program gears up for fall break

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- "The symptom of kids being hungry is unacceptable"

Fall break for most students is a much-needed break from school. For some it can be a week where they have to worry about where their next meal will come from.

"Fruit snacks, cereal, pop tarts, crackers. All sorts of stuff that they can take and they can spread out throughout the week to make sure that they have something to eat every day," Nicole Fry, the executive branch director for the Clay County YMCA said.

That's why the Clay County youth food program and dozens of volunteers help fill hundreds of bags with food so those kids will have something to eat.

"It's giving back the best way you can by feeding those little bellies that maybe don't have a home that's doing that for them," Shannon Loughmiller, a volunteer said.

She said programs like these are important because they help fight a continuing problem. She said people of all ages need to get out and help. That's why Wednesday night she brought her 3-year-old along.

"We bring them with us all the time because it's so nice that they know that they need to give back,' Loughmiller said. "And also teaches them to be grateful for what they have."

It's a program that will help kids in and out of the classroom.

"The kids need food, like if they don't have the food in their belly or a place to sleep they aren't worried about what they're doing in school," Loughmiller said.

This program isn't just for over fall break. They help kids out all year round!

If you would like to help you can donate at the Clay County YMCA by phone at (812)-442-6761.

You can also leave a check at the Clay County YMCA. You should make checks payable to the Clay County YMCA with a memo of "Youth Food Program."

You can also find more information on Facebook.