Clear

Clay County Youth Food Program gears up for fall break

The Clay County Youth Food Program is making sure kids in their community have something to eat over fall break.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 9:54 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- "The symptom of kids being hungry is unacceptable"

Fall break for most students is a much-needed break from school. For some it can be a week where they have to worry about where their next meal will come from.

"Fruit snacks, cereal, pop tarts, crackers. All sorts of stuff that they can take and they can spread out throughout the week to make sure that they have something to eat every day," Nicole Fry, the executive branch director for the Clay County YMCA said. 

That's why the Clay County youth food program and dozens of volunteers help fill hundreds of bags with food so those kids will have something to eat.

"It's giving back the best way you can by feeding those little bellies that maybe don't have a home that's doing that for them," Shannon Loughmiller, a volunteer said.

She said programs like these are important because they help fight a continuing problem. She said people of all ages need to get out and help. That's why Wednesday night she brought her 3-year-old along.

"We bring them with us all the time because it's so nice that they know that they need to give back,' Loughmiller said. "And also teaches them to be grateful for what they have."

It's a program that will help kids in and out of the classroom.

"The kids need food, like if they don't have the food in their belly or a place to sleep they aren't worried about what they're doing in school," Loughmiller said. 

This program isn't just for over fall break. They help kids out all year round!

If you would like to help you can donate at the Clay County YMCA by phone at (812)-442-6761.

You can also leave a check at the Clay County YMCA. You should make checks payable to the Clay County YMCA with a memo of "Youth Food Program." 

You can also find more information on Facebook. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Not as Chilly Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brian Crabtree

Image

ISU Football

Image

Ivy Tech offers opportunity to shadow Diesel Technology Program

Image

Police give safety reminder as preparations start for Indiana State homecoming.

Image

Judge dismisses hunting related case

Image

Knox County considers local income tax increase for jail

Image

Stink Bug Season Has Begun

Image

Catholic Charities Christmas Store still in need of Donations

Image

'We'll also be the first of five kids to graduate,' students enrolled in virtual school share how it

Image

International Paper Property Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams