Clay County Youth Food Program delivers meals to children in need

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Program is making sure children stay fed while they're out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the group packed food and made deliveries to children in need.

Due to COVID-19, only a handful of volunteers were able to pack, load and deliver food.

News 10 caught up with volunteers.

They said they've had to change the program up a little bit, because they weren't expecting to serve this many children for this long, but it's all about helping each other out during this hard time.

"Some kids get two meals a day at school, so you know they could be going hungry, so it's vert important that the community steps up and fills the kids bellies through this difficult time. A lot of parents are without jobs, hours cut, so that's when we step up and try to help as much as we can," said Missy King.

If you're interested in donating, or volunteering, you can head over to the Clay County Youth Food Program's Facebook page.