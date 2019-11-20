Clay County Youth Food Program asks for volunteers ahead of Christmas delivery

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanksgiving may not be here yet, but a local group is already thinking about Christmas.

The Clay County Youth Food Program is expecting to feed at least 500 kids through it's Christmas delivery.

They know the need is much higher.

That's why they want families to know about - and take advantage of the service.

Organizers say they need 400 volunteers to help deliver and load food from the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Food delivery happens on December 21.

Delivery starts at 10:00 a.m., but volunteers will meet around 9:00 a.m.

Volunteers will stuff bags the night before at the fairgrounds. That will happen at 6:00 p.m.

Anyone who can volunteer is welcome.