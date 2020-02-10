Clay County YMCA to host e-learning day

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School will not be in session this Wednesday for kids in Clay County, Indiana - but that doesn't mean learning won't take place.

The Clay County YMCA is holding an E-learning day.

Students will be able to get help with their homework and even participate in fun activities.

Officials say the program will help in two different ways.

It gives children a place to continue their education and gives parents another childcare option.

"Sometimes it's hard to find childcare when school's out of session and parents can't always take days home from work especially when you have several at a time so the YMCA wants to provide an affordable option," Erin Gregory, from the YMCA said.

The E-Learning Day set for schools in Clay County on Wednesday was planned ahead.