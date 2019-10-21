Clay County YMCA set to celebrate 20 years in its current location

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is saying cheers to 20 years.

The Clay County YMCA has been in its current location for 20 years, and there's an upcoming event to celebrate.

It happens on November 1 at 6:00 p.m.

It's at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Tickets at $10. You can pick them up at the Y.