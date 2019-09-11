Clear

Clay County YMCA receives $14,500 in donations for Christmas Food Drive

The Clay County YMCA received an early Christmas present on Wednesday for their holiday food drive.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County YMCA received an early Christmas present on Wednesday for their holiday food drive.

Representatives of Duke Energy and Vectren presented the Clay County Y with huge checks.

Duke Energy donated $10,000 and Vectren donated $4,500.

All of the money will go toward the Y's Christmas Food Delivery Program.

This is the 4th year for the program.

It is to make sure kids are not hungry over the Christmas break.

"We have a gap of approximately $22,000 to be able to take care of children this Christmas. So that gap...we are challenging the community to step up and other utilities to support this program," Nicole Fry, from the Clay County YMCA said.

She told us Duke Energy has donated more than $74,000 to the Christmas Food Drive over the last four years.

