Clay County Merit Deputies voice concerns over Chief Deputy

Clay County Merit Deputies say the morale and outlook of the Clay County Sheriff's office hangs in the balance, in a letter they sent to the Sheriff.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 10:33 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Clay county sheriff's merit deputies are saying they don't have trust and confidence in the county's chief deputy Josh Clarke.

Monday, the Clay County Sheriff's office sent us letters, complaints, and merit board minutes regarding chief deputy Clarke.

Here's what we know, from documents we got through the Clay County Sheriff's office, an unsigned letter dated August 19th from the merit deputies of the Clay County sheriff's office is where this all started.

The letter stated their "vote of no confidence" toward chief deputy Josh Clarke. In the letter merit deputies stated they understand the gravity of the decision and did not come to the decision lightly or without cause.

That letter said in part, merit deputies are united on their vote. It said the Clay County sheriff's office has declined in morale, and professionalism over the last several years. It said the Sheriff's office used to function as a family rather than an agency, but that is no longer the case. They said many, if not all of, the reason behind that is because of the leadership or lack thereof of Chief Deputy Clarke.

A formal letter of complaint dated August 29th was slid under the Sheriff's door on the morning of September 14th. There was a scheduled merit board meeting that night. 

According to documents we got from the sheriff's office, the complaints against chief deputy Clarkw include but are not limited to:

  • Inappropriate communications with a wife of a merit deputy.
  • Threatening to do physical harm to a merit deputy in the presence of another merit deputy.
  • Verbally attacking a merit deputy over a political sign in that merit deputies friends yard.
  • Approaching said friend in a public place and questioning them.
  • Kicking a chair while a merit deputy was sitting and saying the merit deputy had one coming. Knowing the merit deputy had back problems.

This discussion was tabled at the merit board meeting until they could discuss their legal counsel. 

We reached out to Sheriff Paul Harden who was not available for comment.

We also reached out to Clarke. He said he would have to talk to his legal team before saying anything.

Right now, Clarke is still working at the sheriff's office.

There is a merit board meeting set for October 5th. News 10 will be there and bring you all the updates.

