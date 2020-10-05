Clay County Merit Board says they want to "gather more information"

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Clay County Sheriff Merit Deputies said they don't have trust and confidence in the County's Chief Deputy Josh Clarke.

Monday night, in a merit board meeting, they took the next steps in investigating the complaints against Clarke.

In September, the merit board met in an unofficial meeting. That was after merit deputies made multiple complaints about Clarke. Since there wasn't a quorum at that meeting they couldn't make any motions, nor take any action.

Monday night, they made a motion to set a date for an executive session. The merit board is hoping to gather more information from the deputies who made the complaints, from Clarke, and even from the sheriff.

News 10 asked Sheriff Paul Harden if he wanted to talk with us on camera about the situation but he declined.

We also asked a few members of the public if they wanted to give us a statement. They also declined to be on camera.

But, they said, "you can say a lot of people here are very upset." They also said they're worried if nothing happens the county may lose some good deputies.

I also reached out to Chief Deputy Josh Clarke. He was not at the meeting tonight. He said he does not want to comment at this time. He is still working as chief deputy.

You may remember this all stemmed from several allegations against Clarke. They claim he sent inappropriate messages to another deputies wife, among other claims. You can read them all, here.

The date for that executive session was not set Monday night. The merit board said they have to talk to legal counsel.

News 10 will continue to follow this story for you and bring you updates on-air and online.